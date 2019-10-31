GROGAN Karen Laverne September 25, 1959 October 28, 2019 Karen Laverne Grogan, 60, departed this life on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born, the second child, to the late William and Catherine Grogan on September 25, 1959, in Roanoke, Va. She leaves to cherish her life, her brother, William (Gladys) Grogan, of Charlotte, NC; nephews, Nicholas Rice, of Roanoke, Va. and Shawn Simmons, of Nashville, Tenn.; nieces, Morgan Little, of New York, N.Y., Candace Little and Carmen Little, both of Charlotte, N.C.; great-nephew, Hunter Richardson, of Charlotte, N.C.; aunts, Helen Williams, Dove Ann Burns, and Mary Grogan, all of Roanoke, Va.; and a host of cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The visitation with family and friends will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call on Friday afternoon, November 1, 2019 for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
