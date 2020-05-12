May 10, 2020 Earl R. Grogan, age 79, of Rocky Mount, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Surviving family includes his loving wife, Linda H Grogan; children, Pamela G. Simmons (Carl), and Eric M. Grogan; four grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma G. Davis; stepfather, Joseph E. Grogan; biological father, Cecil Eaken; sister, Mary Ellen Grogan; and granddaughter, Kayla N. Simmons. In 1996 he retired from Virginia Western Police Department. He was a member of Harvest Baptist Church, after moving to Rocky Mount he attended Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Bandy Cemetery in Roanoke. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

