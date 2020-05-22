May 19, 2020 Dorothy Marie Atkins Grogan of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. A public memorial service will be held later in the year. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy GROGAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.