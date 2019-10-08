GRODEN Jason Charles October 6, 2019 Jason Charles Groden, 51, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born in Miami, Fla. to Alfred T. Groden and Darleen M. Groden. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Howard Grodensky (Connie), and Steven Grodensky (Phyllis); nieces and nephews, Joel Grodensky (Catherine), Danielle Sain (Saurabh), Shawn Grodensky (Ariel), and Jared Grodensky. He is also survived by seven great-nieces and nephews; his faithful dog, Jango; step son, Michael Groden and former wife, Lori Groden. A funeral service will be held at Ohev Zion Synagogue at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 with Rabbi Beth Socol officiating. Burial will follow the service at Ohev Zion Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. Memorials may be made to the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, Va. 24112. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville Chapel is serving the Groden family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

