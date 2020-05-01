August 6, 1936 April 27, 2020 Howard Grizzle passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Howard was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Georganne, who preceeded him in death, and the beloved father of Ronda, his daughter. He is also survived by his sister- and brother-in-law, Linda and Donald Critzer of Crozet, Va., and by many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, with a celebration of life planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Howard to Feeding America Southwest VA (www.faswva.org).

