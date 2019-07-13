GRIST Joseph Henry July 11, 2019 Joseph Henry Grist, 91, of Lexington, Va., died Thursday, July 11, 2019. Visitation 4 to 6 pm. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Home and service 11 am. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Manly Memorial Baptist Church, Lexington.

