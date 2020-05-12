December 1, 1962 April 29, 2020 Timothy M. Grisso, 57, died at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Tim enjoyed working on cars, collecting stamps and coins, fishing, and hunting. Tim was born and raised in Virginia and at an early age, he began hunting and fishing with his dad. He was a graduate of Salem High School. His next-door neighbor, EJ, was like a second father to Tim and taught him farming. Tim was a generous and kind man. He loved his dogs and they loved him. When he came home after his multiple hospitalizations, they were always so excited to see him and loved to climb onto his lap. Tim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Irene (Brittain); and two sons, Jeremy Grisso and Tommy Grisso (Amanda); his mother, Mary Jane Grisso; and sister, Janet Grisso; as well as nine grandchildren. He was predeceased in death by his father, Emmett "Ike" Grisso. Tim retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service and worked as a machinist at NAS Jacksonville after his military retirement. Tim will live on forever in our hearts. Services will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery to be scheduled after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

