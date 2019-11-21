October 30, 1928 November 20, 2019 Christine Light Grisso, 91, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born in Roanoke County on October 30, 1928, and was predeceased by her husband, Edwin Grisso; her parents, Charlie and Jennie Light; four brothers; six sisters; and a special friend, Susan Drain. Christine is survived by her daughter, Jenny Baker; special friend, Ronnie Wertz; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Horace Light will be private. The family requests no flowers and donations may be made to a church of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.