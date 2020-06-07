April 16, 1924 May 31, 2020 Geri J Grindle, of Bend, Ore., passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1924, in Roanoke, Va. Her parents were Elmer and Gertrude Jones. Geri attended the art extension of Richmond Polytechnic Institute (at that time, part of William and Mary College) where she majored in Fashion and Dress Design. Following that, she held major management positions with Donahue Sales for Talon Zipper and Simplicity Patterns, and was fashion coordinator and educational director of the Retail Fabrics Division of Springs Mills. She traveled throughout the United States presenting fashion shows for school systems and major department stores. Geri was a member of American Women in Radio and Television and the New York Fashion Group. While living in Manhattan, N.Y., she met and married Crosby Redman "Bing" Grindle in 1964. Their son, Crosby Jr. was born there before they moved to Greenwich, Conn., and later they lived on the ocean at Sandbridge, Va. After moving to back to Roanoke, Geri designed four custom homes through the years, which she and her husband built and in which the family lived. A very active and creative person, Geri was known as an excellent cook and produced three successful cookbooks. She was also recognized for producing creative art garments and displays and was an active member of the American Sewing Guild, Old Church Gallery Quilting Guild, Lake Quilters Association and other sewing organizations. She was proud to have qualified for membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2012 and received a prominent national award from them for an ancestry wall hanging she spent years creating. In addition to being a constant caregiver for both her mother and mother-in-law in their later years, Geri was known for her volunteer work and spending much of her time doing many things for many people. Geri and her now late husband, Bing, moved to Oregon in 2013 to be closer to family. She is survived by her son, Crosby. A private burial will be at Mountain View Memorial Park in Franklin County, Va., at a later date.
