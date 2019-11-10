GRIFFITTS Roy Robert January 9, 1939 November 9, 2019 Roy Griffitts, 80, of Radford, died November 9, 2019, after a long illness. He retired in 1995 from R. J. Reynolds after 33 years of service as an area sales representative calling on retailers throughout the New River Valley, Giles and Carroll Counties. Roy was a member of the Radford Host Lions Club where he served as president in 1978 and again in 2004. He was a member and past president of Little Meadows Hunt Club in Giles County. He served for many years as President of Plantation Estates Incorporation Association on Claytor Lake and had been a volunteer at the Radford Daily Bread and the Fire Department in Radford. He was the son of the late Ward and Josephine Griffitts of Marion, Virginia where he grew up and attended elementary and high school. He graduated from Emory and Henry College in 1962. Roy is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Peggy. A loving father, and great-grandfather, he is survived by four sons and a daughter, Randall (Joe) of Charlotte, N.C., Steven (Patricia) of Fort Myers, Fla., Phillip (Vonda) of Radford, Joseph (Kimberly) also of Radford, and Amanda (Arash) Zarrabian of Falls Church, Va.; eight grandchildren also survive, Jordan (Ryan) Edwards of Raleigh, N.C., Kelsey (Wil) Woolwine of Radford, Hunter Griffitts of Roanoke, Kyle and Parker Griffitts, both of Radford, and Reid, Camille and Nicholas Zarrabian of Falls Church, Va.; a great-grandson, Brock McCarter Edwards of Raleigh, N.C. also survives; one brother, James (Regina) Griffitts of Marion, Va. also survive as well as a niece, Tracy Griffitts Williams and her family. Roy will be missed by his family and many friends in the area. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will follow with pastor Timothy Worles officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The Griffitts family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
