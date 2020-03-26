March 24, 2020 At the age of 84, Jackie Griffith, beloved wife of Dude Griffith for 67 years, went to be with the Lord from her Christiansburg home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She and Dude worked together in their businesses through the years. Most currently, they worked together in their restaurant, Dude's Drive In. A member of Laurel Hill Church of Christ, Jackie loved the Lord and her church family. During her younger years, Jackie enjoyed teaching ladies' Bible studies. She was an accomplished folk artist and enjoyed painting scenes of the town of Christiansburg and many other types of art techniques from all over the world. She loved and was loved by many. Left to cherish her memory, in addition to her husband, are her son, Blake Griffith and his wife, Karen; her daughter, Cheryl Quesenberry and her husband, Arnold; grandaughters, Kristie Jearls and husband, Mitch, Lee-Ellen Cox, Ashlyn Clark, and Dr. Taylor Griffith; grandson, Gray Griffith and wife, Brooke; and eight great-grandchildren, Chandler Jearls and fiance, Emilie Hammed, Connor Jearls, Bryce Cox, Kade Akers, Kenadee, Kendrick, Kayson, and Kohen Clark. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Gray; mother, Virginia Johnson; and beloved dogs, SoFee, Jewel, and Bart. In accordance with her wishes, there will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Christiansburg Rescue Squad. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home.

