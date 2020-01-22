Griffin Jr. Edward L. January 19, 2020 Edward L. Griffin Jr., age 101, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, after a long, exceedingly healthy and productive life. Edward was preceded in death by many friends and relatives, including his beloved wife, Mary, who passed away on January 16, 1992 and his beloved granddaughter, Jenny, who passed away on January 19, 2005. Surviving to honor his memory are his daughter, Nancy Poplinger and husband, James; son, Edward L Griffin IV and wife, Linda; brother, Donald Griffin and wife, Barbara; brother, Donald Griffin and wife, Barbara); six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Edward was born in Washington, D.C. and moved to Peoria, Illinois in 1956. He lived the last two years of his life in Roanoke, Virginia where he attended Bonsack Baptist Church. A Gathering of Remembrance Service will be held at First Christian Church, 712 Front Street, Salem, Virginia at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020. The service will be led by son-in-law, Pastor Dan Netting. The family is grateful to the staff of the Hermitage for the loving end of life care they provided.
