February 26, 1936 March 19, 2020 Theodore "Ted" John Griesenbrock Jr., 84, of Pinnacle, N.C., passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Ted was born on February 26, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio, to Theodore John Griesenbrock Sr. and Gertrude Fleige Griesenbrock. He attended Aquinas High School, Ohio State University, and served in the United States Army 1956-1958 in Germany where he said his job was to "watch the Russians watch us". Ted had a lifelong career in sales for McMillan Publishing, Schlitz, Salem Home Decorating with his wife Judy, and then Lowes Home Improvement. During his retirement years he lived with his daughter, Linda on a horse farm in Pinnacle where he could see Pilot Mountain. He enjoyed traveling the world, playing euchre at the King Senior Center, where he was known as "Sharkey", reading military history and biographies, and being a staunch Republican. He was a member of nearby Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church where he met Nancy Quinn, a friend who accompanied him on many adventures. Preceding him in death are his wife, Judy, the love of his life; and his brothers, John and Robert Griesenbrock. Left to mourn his passing are his children, Linda Welborn (David) Pinnacle, N.C., Cindy Griesenbrock (Jeff Byard), Pine Grove, W.Va., T.J. Griesenbrock (Heather), Ann Arbor, Mich., and John Griesenbrock, Blacksburg, Va.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Charlene Mercer (Jim) and brother, Joe Griesenbrock. A celebration of Ted's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
