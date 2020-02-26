August 11, 1935 January 28, 2020 Lee Maynard Greiner, 84, of Newton, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born on August 11, 1935, in Philadelphia and grew up on the coast in Westport, Connecticut. Lee attended the University of Connecticut, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Engineering and Agronomy. He later attended the University of Massachusetts where he earned a master's degree in Agricultural Engineering and Food Technology. Lee married Gretchen Rast on July 1, 1961. After several years as an armor company commander at Ft. Knox, Kentucky, he left the Army for a position in management and distribution with the Birds Eye Division of General Foods Corporation. Lee Jr. was born in Searcy, Arkansas, followed by Meg in Salem, Oregon. Eventually, Birds Eye transferred Lee and Gretchen to Maine, where he later joined Cole's Express as Vice President of Traffic. In 1987, Lee and Gretchen realized a lifelong dream, buying a farm dating back to the 1800s in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia and building an agritourism business. After 18 years, they retired to the Roanoke, Virginia area, and later to North Carolina to be closer to their children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Kirk Greiner Jr. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Gretchen Rast Greiner; son, Lee Greiner Jr. and wife, Melissa, of Durham; daughter, Margaret (Meg) Tipton and husband, Chris, of Mooresville; grandchildren, Andrew Greiner, Reid Greiner, Davin Tipton and Olivia Tipton.
