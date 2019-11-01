GREGORY, Linda Call August 21, 1943 - October 30, 2019 Linda Call Gregory went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with her husband and son by her side. She was born and raised in Bluefield, W.Va. and had homes in Huntington and Charleston, W.Va. before moving to the Roanoke valley in 1966. Linda was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church in Roanoke prior to moving to the Salem area, where she became a member of College Lutheran Church. Linda was the daughter of the late George and Katherine Call. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, George Jr. and Jerry, as well as a sister, Caroline. Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her loving husband of 57 years, James (Jim) Gregory; son, Daniel Gregory (Tracey); two sisters, Anna Mae Stafford (Michael) and Rebecca Blue James (Paul); three step-grandchildren, Amber Caldwell (Morgan), Kory Erdmann, and Cassidy Erdmann. A special aunt; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews also survive. A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the College Lutheran Church in Salem, with the Rev. David C. Drebes presiding. A time of fellowship and reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Linda's favorite charity; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

