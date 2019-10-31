GREGORY Linda Call October 30, 2019 Linda Call Gregory, 76, of Salem, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the College Lutheran Church in Salem.
