GREER Lewis November 3, 1932 September 23, 2019 Lewis (Shorty) Greer of Hardy, Va., born November 3, 1932, passed away peacefully amidst family on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Gilbert "Pappy" Greer, Kathleen "Boots" Truman, and George "Junior" Greer. He was owner and operator of Shorty's Garage and retired from Rockydale Quarries and spent his final years doing what he loved to do: talk cars and fish. Surviving him are his wife of 62 years, Dollie Greer, and his children, Cindy Teague, Mark Greer (Amy) and Susan Greer,as well as four grandchildren, Stephanie Collier, Aaron Teague and fiancé Laura, Caleb Greer (Ashley) and Emily Eagle (Derek), four great-grandchildren and numerous special nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Fresenius Friendship Manor's dialysis staff and the nurses at Medihome Healthcare for years of constant support and devotion. The family also sends a special thank you to Bill and Marlene Peters and Judy Bush for helping with dialysis transportation. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Baptist Church in Hardy with the family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The National Kidney Foundation. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount.

