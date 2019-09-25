GREER Lewis September 23, 2019 Lewis (Shorty) Greer, 86, of Hardy, Va., passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Noon Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Baptist Church with visitation from 10 to 12 a.m. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount.

