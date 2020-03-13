March 11, 2020 John Wayne Greenway, 79, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Lotz Salem Chapel. Interment will follow in Smith Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

