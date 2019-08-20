GREENLEIGH, Judith Shapiro August 18, 2019 Judith Shapiro Greenleigh of Rockville, Md., passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, after a heroic battle with cancer. Judy leaves behind her beloved husband of 57 years, Stephen H. Greenleigh; her loving children, Andrea Jill Greenleigh and David Greenleigh and his wife, Suzanne Greenleigh; two grandchildren, Lily Greenleigh and Evan Greenleigh of Bethesda, Md.; and her sister, Lynn Shapiro of Durham, N.C. She leaves behind a host of family and friends who she loved spending time with. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Bernice Shapiro of Roanoke, Va. Judy grew up in Roanoke, Va., and graduated from Jefferson High School. She was very popular and loved her high school days enjoying her time in the L.G. sorority. In later years, she loved seeing her former classmates at the class reunions. She briefly attended the University of Alabama where she appeared in the University of Alabama calendar. Judy lived and worked in New York for a short time, which is where she met her husband. She spent the past 57 years living in the Washington, D.C. area where she worked at a credit union, volunteered for the Jewish Council on Aging's Family Thrift Shop and was a devoted mother. She was excited to be a grandmother and looked forward to any time that she was able to spend with her grandchildren, who she loved dearly. Judy was an avid reader, an accomplished knitter and enjoyed needlepoint, spending time at the Delaware Beaches with family and friends, traveling with her sister, taking cruises and dining out with her friends even though she was a wonderful cook. She maintained her quirky sense of humor and quick wit. She will be missed tremendously by all who knew her. Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Washington Hebrew Congregation at 3935 Macomb Street, NW, Washington, DC. Burial to follow at King David Memorial Gardens at 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. The family will be receiving immediately after the cemetery at the home of David and Suzanne Greenleigh. Services will be at 7 p.m. that evening. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Casey House or Washington Hebrew Congregation.
