GREENE Marie Snyder Seaman November 10, 2019 Marie Snyder Seaman Greene, 78, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away, Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Delmer and Beulah Snyder and husband, Roy Greene. Left to treasure many happy memories are her son, Preston Wade Seaman and his wife, Stephanie. Marie cherished every moment with her three grandchildren, Noah, Joshua and Grace Seaman, all of Roanoke. Also left to pass on her memory are her sisters, Charlene Whiteside of Lexington, and Connie Kelly and husband Jym of Lynchburg and brother, Paul Snyder and wife Elaine of Lynchburg. Her constant and devoted canine companion, Jasmine will miss her as will her long time friends, Alice Pugh and Janet Cummings. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews and her Snyder cousins. A service of remembrance will be private. It is suggested that you honor her memory by making a contribution to the Buena Vista Baptist Church. A Celebration of Marie's Life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Buena Vista Baptist Church, 2174 Chestnut Ave, Buena Vista, Va. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
An inmate claimed his life sentence ended when he 'died' and was revived. An Iowa court disagrees.
-
Virginia Tech football: On Bud Foster Day, Hokies' defense shuts down Wake Forest
-
'You're not a serial killer, right?' she texted before she died. N.J. prosecutors say that's exactly what he was.
-
McFarling: At long last, Hokies are up and running
-
Bus station project leads to new development — and a fight
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.