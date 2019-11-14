GREENE Marie Snyder Seaman November 10, 2019 Marie Snyder Seaman Greene, 78, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away, Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Delmer and Beulah Snyder and husband, Roy Greene. Left to treasure many happy memories are her son, Preston Wade Seaman and his wife, Stephanie. Marie cherished every moment with her three grandchildren, Noah, Joshua and Grace Seaman, all of Roanoke. Also left to pass on her memory are her sisters, Charlene Whiteside of Lexington, and Connie Kelly and husband Jym of Lynchburg and brother, Paul Snyder and wife Elaine of Lynchburg. Her constant and devoted canine companion, Jasmine will miss her as will her long time friends, Alice Pugh and Janet Cummings. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews and her Snyder cousins. A service of remembrance will be private. It is suggested that you honor her memory by making a contribution to the Buena Vista Baptist Church. A Celebration of Marie's Life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Buena Vista Baptist Church, 2174 Chestnut Ave, Buena Vista, Va. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.