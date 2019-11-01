GREENE Mabel V. Patrick March 6, 1928 October 28, 2019 Mrs. Mabel V. Patrick Greene passed away peacefully at her home on Monday October 28, 2019 in Roanoke, Va. Mabel was born in Indian Rock, Va., on March 6, 1928 to Ms. Reva G. Quarles and Mr. Jordan Eubank. Mabel is survived by her husband of 62 years, Mr. Harris Merman Greene Sr.; one daughter, Dr. Rhoda (Clarence) Greene Saunders of Middleburg, Fla.; one son, Harris (Melissa) Merman Greene Jr. (Jay) of Richmond, Va.; one sister, Ms. Helen G. Watts of Indian Rock, Va.; five grandchildren, Christopher (Tiffany) E. Stewart; Raven I. Stewart; Nadia M. Greene; Colin R. Greene and Nigel H. Greene; four great-grandchildren and a host of dedicated family and friends. Two children (Ms. Ingrid P. Colbert and Mr. Clinton R. Patrick) precede Mabel in passing. The family will host Mabel's homegoing service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home, 126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, Va. 24016; reception to be held afterwards. Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.serenityfuneralhome.net.

