Green Noe Andrew Noe Andrew Green, 92, of Woodlawn, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home, 201 W. Center Street, Galax. Burial will follow at Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com.
