February 17, 1933 May 24, 2020 Ronald Roy Graybill, 87, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home, with his loving wife of nearly 66 years by his side. He was born on February 17, 1933. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis H. and Margaret H. Graybill; and by his in-laws, Carl R. and Gertrude K. Eades. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Joyce Eades Graybill; son, Keith Graybill; daughter, Kay Sain; grandchildren, Stacey Lanter (Adam), John Sain (Channing), and Randolph Graybill (Jessica); and great-grandchildren, Kylie and Kolton Lanter, Oakley M. Sain, and Brayden, Addison, and Layken Graybill. Also surviving Ronnie are his sister and brother, Barbara Jamison and Timmy Graybill (Shirley), and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Ronald proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in Korea, then retired from First Union National Bank. He was an avid golfer and bowler, enjoying many national bowling tournaments. Ronnie loved to travel with his favorite navigator, Joyce. He was also a member of Gospel Life Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens officiated by Pastor Earl Clemons and Pastor Wayne Wyatt. Family viewing will be private. A memorial honoring Ronnie will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in Ronnie's name. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

