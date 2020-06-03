Graybill Janet June 2, 2020 Janet M. Graybill, 75, of Troutville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A celebration of Janet's life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

To send flowers to the family of Janet Graybill, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 4
Receive Friends
Thursday, June 4, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Receive Friends begins.
Jun 4
Celebration of Life
Thursday, June 4, 2020
7:00PM-8:00PM
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.