GRAYBEAL David Dean October 9, 1940 November 23, 2019 David Dean Graybeal, 79, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Friendship Manor South Nursing Home. He was born October 9, 1940 in Somerset, Ky. to the late Joseph David Dean and Hazel Myers Graybeal. David graduated from Centre College of Kentucky in 1962 with a B.A. in History and received his master's degree in Economics from the University of Kentucky. After graduation, he moved to Roanoke where he taught History and Government at William Byrd High School before returning to his Alma Mater, Centre College in 1967, to serve as Alumni Director. In 1971, David returned to Roanoke where he taught History, Government, and Marketing Education at Cave Spring High School prior to becoming a Financial Advisor with Shenandoah Life Insurance Company in 1980 and later John Hancock Financial Services where he received numerous honors and awards. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol Graybeal; daughters, Heather Graybeal Caldwell and Tiffany Graybeal Winser; son-in-laws, Gerard Caldwell, III and Edward Winser; grandchildren, David and William Caldwell, and Matthew and Caroline Winser. David was preceded in death by his brother, William Joseph Graybeal, of San Diego, California. At David's request, there will be no services. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

