March 11, 1955 February 3, 2020 William D. Gray, known as Bill or Billy, was born on March 11, 1955, and went on to the great gig in the sky on Monday, February 3 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, W.I. Gray. He is survived by sons, Justin and Will, and their spouses; partner, Vickie Morris Wilkerson; granddaughters, Olivia and Ophelia; siblings, Pat, Greg, Dennis; mother, Kathleen. He was loved by many, and was an avid fisherman, musician, and the proudest PawPaw. Visitation will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Oakey's Funeral Service in Salem followed by a celebration of life at 4 p.m.
