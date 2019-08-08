GRAY Renajah Monet November 14, 2001 July 25, 2019 On Thursday, July 25, 2019, God welcomed the beautiful soul of Renajah Monet Gray. She was born November 14, 2001. Her father, Roger Farmer, preceded her in death. To cherish her memory are her mother, Christina Gray; her sisters, Jazmyn Gray-Bashan, Jonaysia Williams, Jakira Williams, Shanique Spencer, Dezree Lancaster, and Charne Farmer; and brother, Devin Farmer. Visitation is Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10 a.m., with services conducted at 11 a.m. at Hamler-Curtis Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.