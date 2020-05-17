May 12, 2020 Patricia Ann Payne "Patti" Gray of Hardy, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Wayne E. Gray; brother, James Payne; sister, Rebecca Payne Higgs, sisters-in-law, Paulette Gray and Lois Gray; and many nieces and nephews. Those receiving her in Heaven are her parents, Alfred and Mamie Payne; her brother, George Payne; sisters, Mary (Tootsie) and Barbara Nelson; her father and mother-in-law, Carlton and Lois Gray; brothers-in-law, Richard, Kenneth (Tug), and Calvin Gray, Jim Higgs, Roy and Paul Nelson; and sister-in-law, Mary Payne. Patti worked for Gill Memorial and retired from Lewis Gale Clinic after working 47 years in the medical industry. She was an active member of the Clearbrook Baptist Church singing in the choir and participating in the music program. Patti traveled all over Virginia and several other states singing Southern Gospel Music with The Fellowship Trio and then with Wayne Gray and Kindred Spirit. Patti asked that a special thank you be extended to all her family and friends for the calls and prayers … especially her "group of ladies from the church" who called and sent cards regularly throughout her sickness; her sister-in-law, Paulette, for assisting Wayne with caretaking; nieces, Valeria Nelson Via, Tammy Nelson Shank; and nephew, Christian Nelson Shank, for their love and support during the last year and a half. A celebration of life will be held in early summer at The Clearbrook Baptist Church due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the building fund of Clearbrook Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia changes how it counts COVID-19 testing, adding antibody tests to the daily tally
-
Driver pleads no contest in downtown Roanoke crash that killed pedestrian
-
Sales at Virginia ABC stores are at near-holiday levels; here's what Virginians are drinking
-
Salem takes first steps toward adjusted school start times, bus routes
-
Starlite Drive-In to show movies again soon
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.