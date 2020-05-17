May 12, 2020 Patricia Ann Payne "Patti" Gray of Hardy, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Wayne E. Gray; brother, James Payne; sister, Rebecca Payne Higgs, sisters-in-law, Paulette Gray and Lois Gray; and many nieces and nephews. Those receiving her in Heaven are her parents, Alfred and Mamie Payne; her brother, George Payne; sisters, Mary (Tootsie) and Barbara Nelson; her father and mother-in-law, Carlton and Lois Gray; brothers-in-law, Richard, Kenneth (Tug), and Calvin Gray, Jim Higgs, Roy and Paul Nelson; and sister-in-law, Mary Payne. Patti worked for Gill Memorial and retired from Lewis Gale Clinic after working 47 years in the medical industry. She was an active member of the Clearbrook Baptist Church singing in the choir and participating in the music program. Patti traveled all over Virginia and several other states singing Southern Gospel Music with The Fellowship Trio and then with Wayne Gray and Kindred Spirit. Patti asked that a special thank you be extended to all her family and friends for the calls and prayers … especially her "group of ladies from the church" who called and sent cards regularly throughout her sickness; her sister-in-law, Paulette, for assisting Wayne with caretaking; nieces, Valeria Nelson Via, Tammy Nelson Shank; and nephew, Christian Nelson Shank, for their love and support during the last year and a half. A celebration of life will be held in early summer at The Clearbrook Baptist Church due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the building fund of Clearbrook Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia GRAY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.