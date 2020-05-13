July 26, 1946 May 8, 2020 Michael Lindell Gray, age 73, of Christiansburg, died on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born in Christiansburg on July 26, 1946, to the late John G. and Mildred Poff Gray. He was preceded by his brother Johnny Gray. He is survived by his daughter, Lauran Gray (Aaron); son, John Michael Gray (Holly); grandchildren, Addi and Cruz Gray; mother of his children, Linda Hylton; sister, Margaret Gray; numerous cousins and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus. Arrangements by McCoy funeral Home, Blacksburg.

