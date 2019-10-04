GRAY Linda Ellen February 26, 1946 September 30, 2019 Linda Ellen Gray, passed away on September 30, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Judy Gray; daughter, Kimberly Bost; son, Michael Hudnall; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Service to be held on October 18, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Grace Fellowship, 813 Franklin Rd.

