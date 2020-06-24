Gray Doris Eloise Brannan May 19, 1929 June 22, 2020 Doris Eloise Brannan Gray, 93, of Troutville, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Born on May 19, 1929, in Botetourt County to the late David and Ruth Brannan; also preceding her in death are her husband, Cecil Gray; sister, Rachael Sprinkle; brothers, David "Buck" and Edgar "Bo" Brannan. She is survived by her son, Richard Martin and wife, Marian; sisters, Bertha Peters and Joyce Grubb; brother, Leon Brannan; granddaughters, Susan Webb and Kristy (Rudy) Delaney; great-grandchildren; Bailey Webb, Austin Delaney, and Hayden Delaney; plus numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Trinity Cemetery officiated by Pastor Elmer Clemons. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

