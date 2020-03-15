August 7, 1950 March 12, 2020 Carol Ann Gray, 69, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Va., on August 7, 1950. Carol graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1968. She was married to Gerald F. Gray, of Roanoke, Va., on January 11, 2008, and they spent 12 beautiful years loving together in Roanoke, Va. Carol spent many years working in the mental health field at various organizations around the Roanoke Valley. She then went to work for Carilion Roanoke Memorial until her retirement. Carol enjoyed spoiling her grandkids, working in her flower beds, and summer afternoons at the pool. She is survived by her husband, Gerald F. Gray; children, Adam F. Gray and wife, Beth, and Laura Wrenn and husband, Matt; aunt, Marie Richards and husband, Bob; cousins, Cindy Pugh and husband, Rusty, and Debbie Hall and husband, Larry; nephew, Robert Joseph Hambrick; niece, Kathy Lynne Vandergrift and husband, Ross; sister-in-law, Nancy Hambrick; six grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roscoe and Mary Dunningan Henley; mother, Bernice Henley Carter; fathers, Robert Lee Hambrick Sr. and William "Billy" Lewis Carter; brother, Robert Lee Hambrick Jr.; aunt, Dorothy Jean Sink Wade and husband, Jack; and niece, Randy Lee Hambrick. A Celebration of her Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Bryan Ratliff officiating. Her family will receive friends from noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
