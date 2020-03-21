March 12, 2020 Carol Ann Gray, 69, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The celebration of life scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel has been cancelled until a later date.

