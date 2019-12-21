October 2, 1930 November 28, 2019 Eddie "Ed" Joe Graves Sr. passed in Jacksonville, Fla. Ed is survived by his wife, Roswitha; son, Eddie Joe Graves Jr. (Sandy); grandchildren, Danny Graves, Celia Rhea (Jonny) and Teri Lyne Graves-McKinstry (Bill); great-grandchildren, Veronica and Isabelle Graves, William McAllister III, Lennon McAllister, Raylan Rhea and Taylor Graves McKinstry; sister-in-law, Viola Graves; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lee Graves and Elsie Lora Moore Graves; loving wife, Sara Beth Tony Graves; son, Terry Graves; brothers, Sammey Ray Graves and William "Bo" Graves; sister, Wanda Dillon (William "Sonny" Dillon). He was an active Kiwanis Club member in the 1960s. Ed was a prominent businessman with his start in G&W Building Supply. Later he owned Valley Marine Center with locations in the Roanoke Valley and Covington, Va. After 40 years at Valley Marine Center, Ed retired to Jacksonville. He enjoyed retirement in Florida and traveling with his wife, Roswitha. A memorial service for the family will be held in Blacksburg, Va., at a later date.
GRAVES SR., Eddie Joe
