May 25, 1936 April 29, 2020 Nelda Minnick Graves, age 83, of Long Shop, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home. She was born in McCoy, Va. on May 25, 1936 to the late William Miller and Mary Lucille McCoy Minnick. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Graves and her son, Carl Wayne Graves. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Linda Fisk; special grandchildren, Joseph Fisk and wife, Erin, James C. Fisk and wife, April, Kevin Fisk; great-grandchildren, Victoria, James and Cody Fisk; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Harless Cemetery. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Nelda Graves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.