November 30, 1954 April 19, 2020 Marvin Kyle Gravely, 65, of Roanoke passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after a mighty battle with lung and bone cancer, heart disease, and multiple strokes. He was born in Roanoke on November 30, 1954, to Robert E. and Hazel Thompson Gravely. He graduated from Northside High School in 1974 and retired in 2018 from General Electric after 34 years of service. He was a long-time member of Hollins Road Baptist Church The family wishes to thank the congregation and especially Pastor Mark Washington for the prayers, visits, calls and tweets. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gracie Thompson Wallace and an uncle, James "Pete" Thompson. Surviving are his loving mother, Hazel Gravely; devoted sister, Donna Gravely; sons, Corey Gravely, Cody (Rae Marie) Gravely; grandsons, Collin and Isaac Gravely; all of whom he adored. He also leaves behind, many family members and friends including cousin, James "Jimmy" Thompson; and a special friend, David Wiley. Kyle was an avid sports fan. He loved Virginia Tech, college football and basketball, the NFL, golf, bowling and NASCAR. In addition to sports he love to travel. Some of his favorite destinations were the Smokey Mountains, and Virginia and Myrtle Beaches. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and friends. He was an awesome cook and loved sharing his food and receipes with everyone. He will always be remembered as a gentle and gracious soul who loved his family and friends deeply. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Kyle supported his sister in her fight with multiple sclerosis and was an "adopted" member of the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Virginia (MSAV). He greatly enjoyed attending the group meetings and special events. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hollins Road Baptist Church or to the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Virginia. A family funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Washington officiating. The service will be live streamed for friends. You may watch the live stream by going to www.simpsonfuneral.com and clicking on the you tube button toward the middle of the page. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery Vinton, Va. There will be a gathering of friends (no more than ten at a time) from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
LewisGale employees test positive for COVID-19
-
Former Tech QB Ryan Willis reveals injuries turned 2019 into ‘worst-case scenario’ as he eyes NFL
-
Virginia extends COVID-19 testing to new nursing home residents
-
Carilion announces furloughs, pay cuts
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.