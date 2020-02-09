August 29, 1926 February 7, 2020 Fred James Gravely, 93, of Radford, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force and served during World War II. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Mabel Gravely; two sisters; and a brother. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Helen Marie Kanode Gravely; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in the Mausoleum at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin with Pastor Kent Taylor and Dr. Paul Lane officiating. The Gravely family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Service information
2:00PM
5555 Lee Highway
Dublin, VA 24084
