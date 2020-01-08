April 13, 1957 January 3, 2020 Cynthia Dawn Gravely, of Roanoke, passed away at Brandon Oaks Nursing Home on Friday, January 3, 2020. Another angel is now in heaven. Cynthia was born April 13, 1957 in Lynchburg, Virginia, the daughter of Patricia Austin Gravely and Ira Clay Gravely. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Lisa Gravely. Cynthia was a very special person. She was born with Down's Syndrome but she never felt disabled in any way. She was always happy, enthusiastic, loving, and considerate. Everyone who knew her felt privileged and blessed. Cynthia faced adversity with courage and strength. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include her grandmother, Gladys Austin; and her aunt and uncle, Becky and Joe Austin; great-aunt, Freda Guill; close friend, Vera Simms; and multiple cousins. The family wishes to thank the staff at Alma Hunt Cottage and Hope Tree Family Services in Salem for providing her with love and a family environment for over 20 years after Cynthia's parents passed away. Also, great appreciation goes out to the staff at Brandon Oaks Nursing Home who provided loving care for the past two years. A graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Park will be held for the family and close friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Keith Olivier officiating. Arrangements will be provided by Lotz Funeral Home in Salem. Also, a celebration of Cynthia's life will be held at the chapel at Hope Tree Family Services on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. with the Reverend Kevin Meadows officiating. Those interested in honoring Cynthia's memory can do so by making a donation to Hope Tree Family Services in Salem. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.lotzfuneral homesalem.com
Gravely, Cynthia Dawn
