December 15, 2019 Betty Lou Deaton Grant, 87, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.