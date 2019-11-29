GRANGER Clarence Edward March 19, 1922 November 24, 2019 Clarence Edward (Ed) Granger, 97, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was a long-time resident of the Mount Pleasant Community and an active member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. He was also a former member and past president of the Mount Pleasant Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Carrie Miles Granger, and four siblings. Ed was a World War II veteran serving in the United States Navy aboard the USS Antietam. While serving in the Navy, he met the love of his life, Helen, and they were married on Valentine's Day 1945. Ed was a man of uncompromised integrity. He retired from General Electric in 1982. After he retired, he and Helen were blessed to be able to travel extensively. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Rhodes Granger; two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Debbie Granger, and Greg and Lydia Granger; two devoted grandchildren, Bradley Granger and his fiancé Jenna Hendricks, and Dessa Granger, and a sister-in-law; Gaynor Hearn and her husband Bill. The family would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere appreciation for the loving care provided by Good Samaritan Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church 3035 Mount Pleasant Blvd. SE Roanoke, Va. 24014 with Pastor Robert Stutes officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Ed has been cremated and burial will await the passing of his wife of 74 years. Ed and Helen will be buried together at a family interment service in Salem, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Pleasant UMC or to your favorite charity. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
