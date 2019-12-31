May 31, 1936 December 29, 2019 Paul Pannell Graham, 83, of Blacksburg, went to meet Jesus on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at New River Valley Medical Center. He was born in Christiansburg, Va., on May 31, 1936, to the late Eugene Paul and Hazel Pannell Graham. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Leola Westmoreland Graham; sister, Louise Grubb; and nephew, Donnie Grubb. He was Associate Professor Emeritus and researcher in Food Service at Virginia Tech. His happiness was found in serving the Lord, in his family, and through generosity to others. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Tammy and Greg Wright and Cathy Ann Graham; grandchildren, Anna Trometer and husband, Greg, Stephen Wright and wife, Melissa, and Tabitha Mesa and husband, Josue; great-grandchildren, Jack, Lucy, Autumn, Isabelle, Hope, and Clark; brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Becky Graham; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy Graham and Teresa and Steve Pettus; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Jackie Westmoreland, Sonny and Nancy Westmoreland, Donnie and Sue Westmoreland, and Tommy Westmoreland; and nephew, Tommie Grubb and wife, Cindy. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Souther and the Rev. Dewey O. Weaver Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
