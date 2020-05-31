January 13, 1925 May 28, 2020 Muriel Hampton Graham, age 95, of Salem, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born in Montgomery County, Va. on January 13, 1925, to the late Earl Mason and Ethel Mae Fagg Graham. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Hallie Smith Graham; two brothers, Ted and Garnett Graham. Muriel served seven and a half years in the United States Army infantry during World War II. He is survived by his son, Muriel Graham Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Danese and Dallas Dye; as well as several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Westview Cemetery with the Rev. Neal Turner officiating. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

