February 13, 2020 Mary Elizabeth "Lil" Graham, 82, of Charlottesville, formerly of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1014 Norfolk Ave., SW, Roanoke, 24016. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service Roanoke, Va.

