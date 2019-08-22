GRAHAM Leonard Lee April 17, 1932 August 20, 2019 Leonard Lee Graham, 87, of Radford, Va., passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict where he was a medic and a dental assistant. He was retired from St. Alban's Hospital where he was a LPN from 1951 – 1994. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Sunrise Burial Park in Radford. The Graham family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

