GRAHAM Elizabeth Mundy June 23, 1942 September 17, 2019 Elizabeth (Betsy) Mundy Graham, of Radford, Va., passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was currently teaching with Radford City Public Schools where she has taught for the past 42 years. She graduated from Radford University and Radford High School and was a lifelong Bobcat who was passionate and committed to doing all she could to help children, especially those who came from difficult backgrounds. She was a cheerleading coach for over 10 years and insisted her athletes were committed to high standards and enthusiasm for the team. Teaching was her life's work. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry S. Mundy; and her mother and stepfather, Vera Boone Conner and Clarence Conner. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Jim Graham of Radford; sons and daughter-in-law, Chris and Kim Graham of Radford, and Drew Graham of Cranberry Township, Penn.; grandchildren, Lindsay Graham of Radford, and Jack and Evie Graham of Cranberry Township, Penn.; golden retriever, Tucker; and a host of students she taught and loved over her 42 years in the Radford School system. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Wendy Wilson officiating. The family invites all of Betsy's friends to join them after the service at the fellowship hall at Grove United Methodist Church for a reception and a time to fondly remember her and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Radford City Schools Partners for Excellence Foundation, PO Box 355, Radford, Va. 24143. The Graham family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

