March 3, 1991 - January 5, 2020 Daniel Alan Graham, 28, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1991, to Gregory Alan Graham and the late Ginger Lee Clifton. Daniel was a Boy Scout and earned his Archery badge which was very fond of! He volunteered with Operation WARM in his free time and was employed with Macado's in Salem. He was a graduate of Salem High School where his love was the SHS Marching Band. Although Daniel was known to be shy, he lit up any room he entered with his smile and his jokester ways! He was a selfless, humble, and kind person putting everyone before himself. Daniel decided to give his life to Christ in 2006, and was a member of Green Hill COB. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his grandfather, James William Graham. In addition to his father, he is lovingly survived by his mother, Leslie Wygal Graham; sisters, Stephanie Graham Lawrence and husband Timothy, and Lily Katherine Graham; brother, Lucas Nathaniel Graham; grandmothers, Mozelle Flinchum Graham and Joan Clifton; nieces and nephews, Bentley Andrew Haynes, Keeley Elizabeth Lawrence, and Opie Lynn Lawrence. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Green Hill Church of the Brethren, 2699 Harborwood Road, Salem, Va. 24153, with Pastor Leo Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Friends may visit with the family at the church from noon until the hour of the service. Following the interment, Lucas Graham will receive friends at his home in South Salem for a reception. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
