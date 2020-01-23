June 12, 1968 January 23, 2019 Teresa Anne "T" Grabler, 50, of Abingdon, Va., formerly of Woodside, N.Y., died a year ago on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, in BRMC, in Bristol, Tenn., from complications of stage 4 leiomyosarcoma. Teresa was born June 12, 1968, in Queens, N.Y., to Anita (Wagner) and Frank V. Grabler. She had one brother, Frank J. Grabler. She married Amanda (Ackley) Grabler in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on June 5, 2013, a day she called one of the happiest of her life. To read Teresa's full obituary, and discover the wonderfully kind, smart, and silly person that she was, and the other things you'd expect to find in an obituary, please visit http://teresa.grableronline.com/ "Two souls with but a single thought, Two hearts that beat as one." -John Keats-
Grabler, Teresa Anne
