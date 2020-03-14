November 22, 1928 March 9, 2020 Dorothy Marie Grable, 91, a resident of Pearland, Texas, since 2001, formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Pearland, Texas. Dorothy was born in Bristol, Va., on November 22, 1928. While living in Bristol, Va., she was employed by Monroe Calculators. She moved to Roanoke, Va. in 1957, where she worked for 32 years as a manager with General Electric in Salem, Va. She was a member of the GE Management Association, where she served as Vice President, as well as the 100/200/300 clubs. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing bridge, reading, and quilting. In retirement, after moving to Texas, she volunteered in service to St. Christopher Episcopal Church Thrift Shop in League City, Texas. "Dottie", who never met a stranger, will be remembered for her energetic and lively spirit, love of life, and care for her family and children. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Blanche Owens. She leaves behind her daughter, Phyllis Ann Geries and husband, Todd; son, Reed Grable and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Amy Buehler and husband, Brad, Sarah Spickard and husband, Ben Rose, Trevor Garmey, Carley Grable and Claire Grable; and great-grandchildren, Grayson Buehler, Ava Buehler and Sophia Buehler. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va., at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, followed by the burial. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in the name of Mrs. Dorothy Grable to Anderson St. Methodist Church, 954 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN 37620.

