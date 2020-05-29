Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Mary Frances Ross Goudie, of Bassett, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at age 99 years and 7 months. She was the widow of Charles V. Goudie Sr. She is survived by her two children, Katherine Wagner and Charles V Goudie Jr.; as well as grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many friends. She was a blessing to her family, friends and many patients she cared for in her career as a Registered Nurse. A memorial service will be held at Bassett Funeral Service at 3665 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett, VA 24055 on Monday, June 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a service at 12 noon. A brief graveside service will be held at St. James Methodist Church Cemetary at appx. 2:30 p.m. All Covid 19 protocol will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to the Henry County Food Bank, or other food program for children in the county.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.