Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Mary Frances Ross Goudie, of Bassett, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at age 99 years and 7 months. She was the widow of Charles V. Goudie Sr. She is survived by her two children, Katherine Wagner and Charles V Goudie Jr.; as well as grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many friends. She was a blessing to her family, friends and many patients she cared for in her career as a Registered Nurse. A memorial service will be held at Bassett Funeral Service at 3665 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett, VA 24055 on Monday, June 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a service at 12 noon. A brief graveside service will be held at St. James Methodist Church Cemetary at appx. 2:30 p.m. All Covid 19 protocol will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to the Henry County Food Bank, or other food program for children in the county.

